PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of +9% yr/yr to $6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.09 billion.PayPal also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.81-$3.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $8.21 on Thursday, hitting $90.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.93.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,246,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

