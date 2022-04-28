Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PAG traded up $4.85 on Thursday, hitting $103.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,565. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,607,000 after acquiring an additional 197,894 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,919,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,461,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

