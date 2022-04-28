Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.02

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and traded as high as $49.18. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 11,548 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $355.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 73,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

