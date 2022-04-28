PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.630-$6.630 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.63 EPS.

PEP stock opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.08. The company has a market cap of $241.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $141.73 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

