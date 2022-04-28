Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Earnings Results

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Perficient updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-1.07 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.24-4.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.90. 252,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,986. Perficient has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Perficient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Perficient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

