Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $224-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.82 million.Perficient also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.24-4.36 EPS.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.90. 252,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.84. Perficient has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.43.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Perficient by 1,021.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Perficient by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Perficient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Perficient by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

