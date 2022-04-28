Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues Earnings Results

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.43. 967,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,016. The company has a market cap of $980.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

