Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues Earnings Results

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.43. 967,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,016. The company has a market cap of $980.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Perion Network (Get Rating)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
