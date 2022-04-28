Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 132,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 222,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Petrus Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.15 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$244.78 million and a PE ratio of 1.13.

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$25.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

