PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.79.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in PG&E by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 634,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 366.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 37,531 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

