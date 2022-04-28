PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.10.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 60.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $235,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 15.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 608,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 81,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

