Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,664,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $120,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

