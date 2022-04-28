Phore (PHR) Hits Market Cap of $539,494.00

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded up 103.4% against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $539,494.00 and approximately $527.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002399 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008474 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,745,691 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

