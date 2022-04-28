Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 83,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 598,866 shares.The stock last traded at $15.31 and had previously closed at $14.97.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $947.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $689,314 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

