Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Lessened by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

BOND stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.37. The stock had a trading volume of 165,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,914. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28.

