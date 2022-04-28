Piper Sandler Trims VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price to $11.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VTEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VTEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.07.

Get VTEX alerts:

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. VTEX has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,110,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.