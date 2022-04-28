Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

PL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.38.

PL opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

