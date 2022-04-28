Playkey Market Cap Reaches $210,780.85 (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. Playkey has a market cap of $210,780.85 and approximately $91,778.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

