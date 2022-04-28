Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,200,447. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

