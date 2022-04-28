Plumas Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.59. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.
About Plumas Bancorp (Get Rating)
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
