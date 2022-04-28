PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. PNM Resources updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.75. 878,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

