PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.600-$2.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM remained flat at $$47.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,801. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PNM Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

