Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.22 billion-$9.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.33 billion.Polaris also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-$10.40 EPS.

PII traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.31. 1,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.48). Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.38.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Polaris by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

