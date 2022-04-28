Polkadex Price Reaches $4.11 on Exchanges (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00010442 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $30.65 million and $744,344.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.76 or 0.07331521 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

