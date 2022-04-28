Polychain Monsters (PMON) Hits Market Cap of $13.38 Million

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00009880 BTC on popular exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $13.38 million and $2.37 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polychain Monsters Profile

PMON is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

