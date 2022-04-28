Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $177,129.00

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00007084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and $177,129.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

