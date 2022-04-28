Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.56. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,961. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Premier by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Premier by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 14.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

