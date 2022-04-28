Presearch (PRE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $814,212.00

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $60.26 million and $814,212.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Presearch

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars.

