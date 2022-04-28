Private Management Group Inc. Sells 878 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 139,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,564,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,423,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. 1,178,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,315,480. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $296.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

