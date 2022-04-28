ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $277.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.40 million to $317.05 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $204.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,808. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.37. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

