PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:PRG traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,869. PROG has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

