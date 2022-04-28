ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 4.9%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.35. 26,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,164,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,147 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 443,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 288,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.