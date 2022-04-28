ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.71. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 1,217,989 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,046,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $335,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
