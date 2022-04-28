ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.71. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 1,217,989 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,046,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $335,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.