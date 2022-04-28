ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 652,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,825,715 shares.The stock last traded at $55.05 and had previously closed at $54.61.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth $689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 40.1% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

