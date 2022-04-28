ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.97

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.97 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 1280122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.6% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 27.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

