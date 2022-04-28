ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 409,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,652,865 shares.The stock last traded at $63.74 and had previously closed at $63.84.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 291.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth approximately $491,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

