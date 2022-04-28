Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 11.8%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.33. 27,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 432,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $48,040.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prothena by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Prothena by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Prothena by 46.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

