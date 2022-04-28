Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) will announce sales of $730,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $9.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $20.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Provention Bio stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 747,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $299.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.60. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.