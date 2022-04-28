Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $730,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $9.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $20.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Provention Bio stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 747,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $299.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.60. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

