Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the March 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRYMY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 42,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PRYMY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prysmian from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prysmian from €36.20 ($38.92) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prysmian from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants and transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers advanced services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.