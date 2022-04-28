Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $48.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

