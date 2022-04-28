Qcash (QC) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Qcash (QC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $60.61 million and $1.04 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.47 or 0.07358074 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00059383 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.