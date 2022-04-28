Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Qiagen alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,101. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.