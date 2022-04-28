QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target Increased to GBX 350 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 345 ($4.40) to GBX 350 ($4.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QNTQY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.24) to GBX 302 ($3.85) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.27) to GBX 400 ($5.10) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.67.

QNTQY remained flat at $$17.90 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

