QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Reaches $3.37 Million

QLC Chain (QLC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $94,626.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.60 or 0.07344268 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00067563 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

