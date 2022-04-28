Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Qorvo stock opened at $110.27 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

