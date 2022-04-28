QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 96.3% in April

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QSEP traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. QS Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About QS Energy (Get Rating)
