QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 96.3% in April

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QSEP traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. QS Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

