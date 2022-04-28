QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of 10.5-11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.99 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $14.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,081,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.47. The company has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,455,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

