QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. QUALCOMM updated its Q3 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $13.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.84. 1,333,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,242,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,455,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

