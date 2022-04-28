QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $135.10, but opened at $144.82. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $144.17, with a volume of 233,639 shares changing hands.

The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

