QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Down 8.5% This Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $126.63 million and $4.24 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

