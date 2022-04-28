Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $28,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,896,000 after acquiring an additional 258,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $137.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

